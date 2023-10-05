Released on a Thursday, Jawan has now completed four weeks in theatres. The film has seen massive collections so far with 558.25 crores in its kitty already in the Hindi version. In fact it will boil down to almost 560 crores today, before it kickstarts its fifth week from tomorrow. That would make it an average of 140 crores per week, which is ultra huge.

On Wednesday, the film collected 1.86 crores more in the Hindi version and that’s a minor drop from Tuesday collections of 1.95 crores. Today the film will stay over the 1.50 crores mark again and then tomorrow too it should collect at least 1 crore more despite the arrival of Mission Raniganj, Thank You For Coming and Dono. This means the numbers will keep coming in crores right till Sunday and it would be only on its fifth Monday that the collections would be under the 1 crore mark for the first time ever.

There is no new notable release next Friday, which means the collections should stabilise for Jawan in days to come, right till 29th October when Ganapath and Yaariyaan 2 arrive. That would make it six weeks of a good run for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Drop in collections during the weekdays gone by means that 600 crores in just the Hindi version won’t really happen for the film. However, 585-590 crores is a given for the Atlee-directed film and that will only further consolidate its all-time mega blockbuster status.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

