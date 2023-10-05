Akshay Kumar isn’t having the best of his time when it comes to leading solo films. His next, Mission Raniganj, is all set to hit theatres tomorrow, and all eyes are set on its box office performance. With extremely low buzz and no hype at all, it’s a no-brainer that the film is heading for a single-digit opening, but will it be able to save itself from getting placed among Akshay‘s lowest openers? Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Akshay’s next is a survival thriller and is based on a real-life incident of 1989’s collapse of Raniganj Coalfields. The film is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, marking his reunion with the actor after the super successful Rustom. It also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, and others in key roles.

As reported, the advance booking report is poor for Mission Raniganj, and the film is in the direction of becoming Akshay Kumar’s lowest openers at the Indian box office. Going by the trailer, it’s a totally word-of-mouth-dependent affair, and while we hope it turns out to be a huge success in the long run, things aren’t falling in the right place as far as day 1 numbers are concerned.

Akshay Kumar’s lowest opener is Selfiee, with 2.55 crores coming in on the opening day, followed by Bell Bottom’s 2.75 crores. The next is Oh My God, but it took a start of above 3 crores, and Mission Raniganj needs to avoid these figures.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s lowest openers at the Indian box office:

Selfiee (2023) – 2.55 crores Bell Bottom (2021) – 2.75 crores Oh My God (2012) – 4 crores Joker (2012) – 4.6 crores Special 26 (2013) – 7 crores

What do you think? Where will Mission Raniganj stand among Akshay Kumar’s lowest openers at the Indian box office? Share with us through comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

