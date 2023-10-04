Over a career spanning decades, actor Akshay Kumar has reached the top rung of the ladder and is one of the biggest superstars in India. The actor, who recently enjoyed the success of his film ‘OMG 2’ is known for his fitness and disciplined lifestyle. He’s perhaps the only actor in Bollywood to have four back-to-back commercial releases on a yearly basis. Though Shah Rukh Khan has also jumped into the band wagon this year, in general it’s only Akki who does so.

Khiladi Kumar has some strong work ethics that he stands by at all times. From rising at dawn, wrapping up shoots on time, eating clean, exercising every day and making meditation a ritual, the actor is extremely disciplined. And, he doesn’t compromise on it at any cost.

While many actors are often seen partying till late night, reach on sets late and so on and so forth, Akshay Kumar is the only one for whom shoots are being planned early morning as he will not work after 6 pm in the evening. Akshay Kumar keeps it simple: he will come on time and will leave on time. He has said this on various occasions and today we have a throwback video for you that will prove the same.

During an interview with Rajat Sharm for ‘Aap Ki Adalat‘, when Akshay Kumar was asked about how he manages to complete a film in 30 to 32 days, whereas other actors take 100 to 150 days to complete a film, the ‘Ram Setu’ actor replied, “Bakioka main nahin janta, lekin 50 dins se zyada lag hi nahi sakta ek film mein…”

Akshay Kumar added, “Aap hisaab laga lijiye ki ek din me agar aap dhai ya teen minute shoot karte hai to 50 din me dhai ghante ki film ho gayi. To agar din me teen minute ke shooting nahi kar sakte to lanat hai tumpe, baand kardo filmein”.

Have a look:

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming survival thriller titled ‘Mission Raniganj’ alongside Parineeti Chopra.

