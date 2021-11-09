Nushrratt Bharuccha has had a year full of highs. The actress has been creating waves in Bollywood as she has multiple projects lined up for the upcoming year. Nushrratt, who wrapped up a portion of her part for her solo flick ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ earlier this month, has been busy in promotions of her solo lead ‘Chhori’. Now she began shooting for the next project ‘Ram Setu’.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a picture of her official shooting for ‘Ram Setu’. The picture showed the set up of the film along with a banner of Abundantia Entertainment. She shared a hearty caption as she began shooting her part for the film, the lines read, “Oh hello there My Happy Place! 😁 #Ram Setu”.

Nushrratt Bharuccha also tagged her co-stars, Jacqueline Fernandez and Akshay Kumar, among other crew members.

Having already worked for different genres, and with her upcoming film, Ram Setu alongside nuanced actors such as Akshay Kumar, Satyadev and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles, the Chhalaang actress is one of the youngest stars in Bollywood.

Nushrratt Bharuccha has lineup of projects in her kitty. Her upcoming flicks include Hurdang with Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Verma, Janhit Mein Jaari, Chhori, Ram Setu along with another unannounced project. She was previously nominated at the Busan International Film Festival.

