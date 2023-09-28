Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is leading all the headlines after she tied the knot with AAP MP Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony at Udaipur on September 24. Fans have been drooling over their dream-like marriage photos that looked absolutely ethereal and gorgeous. Several of the couple’s unseen photos and videos are also going viral online.

Amid all these, an old video of Parineeti from Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan has been doing rounds all over the internet. The actress can be seen talking about how she was scrutinized for her weight by her Daawat-e-Ishq co-star Aditya Roy Kapur.

In ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 5, Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Roy Kapur had jointly graced the Koffee Couch when the duo was sharing a few snippets from their shooting experience from the sets of Daawat-e-Ishq. Though Pari and Aditya shared a good bond off-screen, the actress revealed that Aditya apparently played her dietician on set.

This started when Karan Johar praised Pari for getting back to her shape and complimented her as she looked stunning. In response to this, Aditya said that he is a very inspiring personality. Following this, Parineeti told Karan, “He (Aditya) is an honest buffoon, who will be like “Pari, you got to lose the weight. Pari you got to like, little, like…I’m like you can say my hips or my b*tt. Like he is very critical.” She also added that she would never date a guy like Aditya as he’s a fitness freak.

Have a look:

As soon as the video surfaced on Reddit, netizens reacted to it and started talking about the scrutiny that was faced by Parineeti Chopra over the years. One user said, “KJo and Aditya Chopra – the 2 men responsible for causing nonsensical insecurities within many actresses in this industry,” while another wrote, “Typical mohalla uncle /aunty mentality. This is what most desi parents call their kids too.”

A third comment read, “I swear as if these 2 slimes are some fit Greek gods”. Another netizen commented, “ARK needs to be humbled”. “My attraction to ARK disappearing after watching this,” said another user.

Meanwhile, during the same interaction, Parineeti had confessed about how being overweight used to cause her stress while dressing up. She felt exhausted wearing ill-fitted clothes to hide her tummy. She also spoke about how her weight grabbed the extreme negative limelight when she entered the film industry.

