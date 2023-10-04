Bollywood film producer and former CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihalani has made shocking yet surprising claims against actor Govinda while mentioning superstars Salman Khan and ‘Jawan’ Shah Rukh Khan’s name. The ex-censor board chairman has always been in the news owing to his controversial comments and actions. He recently made news when he sided with South actor Vishal on his corruption allegations against the film board. Now in a recent interview, he has opened up about his bond with Chi Chi.

For the unversed, Nihalani and the veteran actor worked together in the Bollywood film Aankhen. Later, they reunited for Rangeela Raja, which was a Hindi remake of a Rajinikanth film. Now in the latest interview, the producer opened up about his current relationship with the actor and accused veteran filmmaker David Dhawan of creating a misunderstanding between them.

Speaking about what went wrong between the two, Former CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihalani told Bollywood Thikana, “David Dhawan created a misunderstanding. He felt that alone was responsible for my hits, and when I started working with Anil Kapoor, he felt betrayed. So, he started backbiting about me to Govinda. He spread hate about me; actors would come and tell me what he was saying. We went our separate ways. Govinda even abandoned a film we were doing together because of what David said to him; we had already started shooting, I had to finish it with different actors.”

Later talking about reuniting with Govinda on Rangeela Raja, Pahlaj Nihalani made shocking claims and revealed how his rona-dhona got film shows cancelled.

He said, “It was a remake of a Rajinikanth film, and Govinda did a fabulous job in it. In my opinion, he did a better job than even Rajinikanth, and I was sure he’d win some awards. But just before the release, he went and started ‘rona-dhona’ in the press about being sidelined by the industry. He said Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were responsible. At the last minute, my shows were cancelled. And look at him now, ghar pe baitha hai.”

