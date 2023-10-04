Shah Rukh Khan has currently set the box offices ringing with his latest film, Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and others in the key roles, along with Ridhi Dogra and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. While the film has turned out to be a box office hit, SRK has set new benchmarks, breaking records of his own film, Pathaan. Amid the film’s success, Koimoi got a chance to interview director Atlee, actress Sanya Malhotra, and writer Sumit Arora.

Now many know Sumit is a renowned writer in the entertainment industry who has been behind hit TV Shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Chhoona Hai Aasmaan, Bhaskar Bharti, 24: India, Web Shows, Selection Day, The Family Man, Dahaad, Gun & Gulaabs and lastly Bollywood films like Jawan, ’83, Stree and others.

In an exclusive interview with Koimoi, Sumit Arora spoke at length about Jawan and spilled the beans on how was it working with Shah Rukh Khan. Toward the end of the interview, we happened to ask him about his much-loved TV show, Dill Mill Gayye. The show, which was headlined by Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget, was one of the most-loved shows of all time. In the show, KSG portrayed the part of handsome Dr Armaan, while Jennifer was the adorable and lovable Dr Riddhiman.

During the conversation, Koimoi asked writer Sumit Arora if given a chance ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ is ever made into a Bollywood film, who would he cast. While he first refrained from naming anyone other than Karan and Jennifer, he could only take one name later, and he was none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Yes that’s true! The writer said if it’s ever made into a film SRK would step into the shoes of Dr Armaan while Kajol would be her Dr Riddhima. Watch the video below:

Woah! We hope this wish turns out to be true! Producers are you listening?

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Sumit also opened up about the box office failure of Ranveer Singh starrer ’83.

