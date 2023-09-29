Ranbir Kapoor recently set the internet on fire with a glimpse of his beast mode in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Now, the actor has been dragged into a strange comparison where his on-screen man-child personality is getting confused with his alleged off-screen persona.

Not only this, his character from the film is being compared to Ranveer Singh’s character from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. This strange comparison has started a fan war of sorts, with people deliberately goofing up RK’s on-screen persona with his recently misunderstood personality off-screen.

It all started with a tweet where an X user contrasted how Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are two extreme personalities of men in the society and we should embrace men like Rocky Randhawa.

After the tweet went viral, netizens started reacting with their point of views. A user pointed out, “We need both the characters for us as a society to move forward. We need the bad to love the good! No one would’ve called Rocky Randhawa a green flag if they hadn’t seen how big a Red flag Kabir Singh was. One-sided cinema never does any good to people.” Another comment read, “As long as they do not glorify the red flag, one should be okay with it.”

However, many deliberately goofed up Ranbir Kapoor’s off-screen personality with his gangster avatar in Animal and took sarcastic digs. A comment read, “Deepu really won and got saved from wipe it off guy.” Another comment read, “The man-child that was perpetually coming of age and is now constantly angry at the wrong things. Ranbir has picked his audience clearly.” A third user wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor excels in effortlessly portraying a man-child.”

People were quick to point out that it was just a film. A comment asked, “Yes because rocky is the standard template of a man right?” Another user commented, “Movie hai behen, usme har tarah ke characters hote hai.” A comment tried to diffuse the situation and wrote, “Sandeep ne apna kaam kr diya!” A user pointed out, “Behen fiction artistic liberty woh sab Google karlo plz.”

And, of course, there were plenty of memes.

Do you think comparing such contrasting characters is necessary, or do you believe that films are a reflection of our society, so we should not glorify the wrong characters? Let us know in the comment section below.

