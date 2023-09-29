After the global box office success of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, director Anil Sharma has been on the interviews. The filmmaker recently sat for an in-depth interview with a YouTube channel where he spoke about anything and everything in the industry. Mr Sharma was earlier in the news for his harsh dig at Priyanka Chopra Jonas, calling her ‘terrible’ after a nose job. Furthermore, she was removed from a couple of film projects. In the same interview, the filmmaker also spilt the beans on how he finalised Ameesha Patel for Sakina’s role.

For the unversed, Sharma revealed that along with Ms Patel he had also auditioned a few more newcomers, one of which was even better than the leading lady. However, there were a few reasons he ended up choosing her for the female part.

Spilling the beans on the same, Anil Sharma, who has helmed both the instalments of Gadar franchise, told Bollywood Thikana, “She’d studied in Boston, she grew up in South Mumbai, she used to travel in a Mercedes and wear solitaires; how would she understand a woman from 1947? She wasn’t a bad actor, she was just raw, and she needed work. I didn’t know if she would be willing to put in the hours, but she’s the most hard-working, beautiful student. She would rehearse every day for six months, five hours a day, going over every dialogue and scene hundreds of times.”

The filmmaker further revealed that Ameesha Patel used to walk with her head held high and he used to smack her on the back, because “women of that era had a slouched posture”. Adding, “She was as fair as the moon, which is what I wanted; she came from a rich family, which was also important. Yes, she had issues with her diction, but we could dub over her.”

Gadar 2 has done a bombastic earning right from the day 1 making and breaking box office records like never before in the industry.

