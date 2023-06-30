Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is making the right kind of buzz all over the web. After a long wait, the film is finally releasing on the big screen on August 11, where it will face a huge box office clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2 (OMG 2). While fans are waiting with bated breath for the film’s release, lead actress Ameesha recently dropped a massive spoiler. Yes, you heard that right!

Taking to Instagram, Ameesha Patel shared a snapshot of a scene from Gadar 2 that shows Sunny Deol sitting with folded hands while a body is lying on the ground. Scroll down for details.

However, Ameesha Patel confirmed that it isn’t Sakina who dies but someone else. She wrote in the caption box, “Hey all my lovely fans!! Too many of u have been concerned n worried about this shot from GADAR 2 thinking it is SAKINA who is dead!!! Well it’s not !! Who it is I can’y say but it is NOT SAKINA ! So pls don’t worry !! Love u all.”

Ameesha Patel was quick to get trolled for apparently spoiling the suspense. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “Sakina mar jaati hai ab pata hai hume! Ab kya cover up,” while another said, “Promotions ka hissa rehna tha toh kyu interviews mein jaake bakwaas ki? Aur ab sympathy gain karne ki koshish kar rahe ho?”

A third user wrote, “Aapka dimag sahi jagah pe nahi hai kya? Yeh aap hi ki karni hai!”

While the fourth commented, “Ek toh opportunity mili uske upar itna hate? Kis baat ka tanta madam ji?”

A fifth one wrote, “Tumhare me dimag hi nhi h ye suspense k karan hi movie chalti tumne pura suspence hi khatam kr diya wa yr dimag se pedal”

Earlier talking about the film, Ameesha Patel said, “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was re-released on my birthday, and my biggest gift was the love we received from our fans. We felt how strongly the film has been engraved in the hearts of the audiences. The teaser of Gadar 2 starts a new chapter in the story of Tara and Sakeena, and we truly hope we fulfill the expectations of our fans once again.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Ameesha giving away spoilers? Do let us know.

