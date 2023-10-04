Former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani recently sat for an interview where he spilled the beans on his films, his equation with Govinda, and many others. A while back, we brought you what he said about his current relationship with Chi Chi after ‘David Dhawan created a misunderstanding’ between the two. In the same interview, the film producer has now opened up about Bollywood’s late actress Divya Bharti, who once refused to work with Chunky Pandey and threw a big tantrum. Scroll down for details.

A couple of days back, Nihalani was seen speaking about Vishal’s corruption allegations against the film certification board and sided with him. He has often grabbed headlines for different reasons during his tenure as the chairman of The Central Board Of Film Certification.

In his latest interview with Bollywood Thikana, Pahlaj Nihalani shared an anecdote of the time when he was set to cast Divya Bharti, Pooja Bhatt and Juhi Chawla in ‘Aankhen’ headlined by Govinda. However, things went downhill when the late actress learned about being paired opposite Chunky Pandey, which became the reason for her exit.

Pahlaj Nihalani told the YouTube channel, “Divya (Bharti), Pooja Bhatt and Juhi Chawla were supposed to do the film originally. I decided that Divya should be paired with Chunky and Ritu Shivpuri should be opposite Govinda. When David told her this, she was hassled. She called me up, and began threatening to do things. She threw a big tantrum, and summoned me. I went to meet her, and she said, ‘I’ve heard that I’m opposite Chunky?’ I said yes. She refused to do the film.”

Speaking about his first meeting with the late actress, he revealed asking her to lose weight. He stated, “We hadn’t started shooting the film yet, and she approached me via a secretary. I saw her pictures and felt she looked a little plump. I told the secretary that she must lose weight before starting work. In the meantime, we started shooting.”

He further added that Divya Bharti started shooting for the film only 5 days before its shooting concluded.

