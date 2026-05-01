Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is a box office success. It is the third Akshay Kumar film in the post-COVID era to score a half-century overseas. And the steady momentum continues worldwide as well, as it surpassed the global lifetime of OMG 2. Scroll below for the day 14 update!

Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Collection

According to the latest update, Bhooth Bangla has amassed 222.06 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 14 days. It has collected 143.91 crore net, or about 169.81 crore gross, from domestic circuits. The remaining 52.25 crore gross are from overseas circuits, including North America and Australia, among others.

In the last 24 hours, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav co-starrer has left behind the lifetime earnings of as many as 10 Bollywood films. The list includes Shaitaan (216.18 crore), Judwaa 2 (216.61 crore), Dabangg 3 (217 crore), M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story (217 crore), Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (218.07 crore), Rustom (218.8 crore), Badhaai Ho (218.82 crore), My Name Is Khan (220 crore), OMG 2 (220 crore), and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (221.28 crore).

Now Akshay Kumar’s 9th highest-grossing film worldwide!

The horror-comedy drama has surpassed OMG 2 to emerge as Akshay Kumar’s 9th highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office. In the process, it has also pushed Rustom out of the top 10. Bhooth Bangla is now aiming to surpass Airlift and take over the 8th spot.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s highest grossers at the worldwide box office below:

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: 316.61 crore Good Newwz: 311.27 crore Housefull 5: 304.12 crore Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crore Housefull 4: 291.08 crore Mission Mangal: 287.18 crore 2.0: 275 crore Airlift: 231.60 crore Bhooth Bangla: 222.06 crore OMG 2: 220 crore

Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 13 Summary

India net: 143.91 crore

India gross: 169.81 crore

Overseas gross: 52.25 crore

Worldwide gross: 222.06 crore

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