Directed by Neeraj Panday, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story not only displayed the former Indian captain’s professional life but also his personal life in detail. It also marked the debut of Kiara Adavni in Bollywood. Since then, the actress has never looked back and her talent, dedication and charm has won the hearts of many people. Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Patani were also in lead roles.

Kiara Advani played the role of Sakshi Dhoni in the movie. The iconic wedding scene of MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni was redefined in the movie. For those unversed, Kiara Advani donned the same lehenga choli that Sakshi Dhoni wore in her wedding. For her big day, Sakshi opted for a red lehenga and green choli paired with yellow dupatta which covered her head. She completed her look with a matching jhumka, necklace, maang tika and bangles. The makers decided to recreate the exact wedding look for Kiara Advani in the movie.

The movie was actually shooted at real places like Dhoni’s house in Ranchi. The film was a massive hit back in 2016. The performances of leading characters were praised and loved by the audience.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Satyaprem ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan. She will be next seen in Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh and War 2 opposite Hritik Roshan.

