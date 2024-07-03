Sidharth Malhotra had to wake up to the most bizarre rumor of the day after one of his fans was allegedly duped of a whopping 50 lakh. The fan thought he was helping Sid and saving him from the torture of his wife, Kiara Advani, who has allegedly threatened to kill him and performed black magic on him!

Yes, you read that right; no matter how bizarre and nonsensical this piece of news sounds to you, a fan fell for it and thought it to be true. The fan, Minoo Vasudeva, who resides in the US, claimed that two individuals, namely Aliza and Husna Parveen, who are allegedly the admins of the page, cooked up false stories to convince the fan that Sidharth’s life was in danger and stole Rs 50 lakh from her.

An impossible-to-believe Twitter thread further says that Minoo was told, “Sid’s life was in danger because of Kiara. She forced him to marry her by threatening to kill his family after he rejected her s*xual advances during Shershaah. Also, she exploited him physically, s*xually, and financially with her goons Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Apoorva Mehta, and Manish Malhotra. Additionally, she cheated on him with them and her other co-stars & did black magic on him.”

The post further read, “Aliza asked me to help her Save Sid. I obliged and Aliza introduced me to Sid’s fake PR Team who in turn introduced me to an informer on Kiara’s team. They would tell me inside info on Sid & Kiara’s every move.”

The Internet could not believe such a thing happened. Some took digs at the fan for falling for such nonsense, while others were just concerned. A user wrote, “Did this lady really spend 50 lakhs because someone on the Internet told her Siddharth Malhotra was Kiara’s prisoner? And the Twitter quotes are really tagging Sid himself as if he is in any way involved.” Another comment read, “Instagram has all kinds of people. Naive, dumb, stupid, racist, sexist, uneducated. Instagram’s a cocktail of different IQ lololol.”

Another fan pointed out, “Reminds me of Chris Evans fans who set up a fundraiser because, according to them, Chris was being held hostage, and his agency took all his money. A Dacre Montgomery (Billy from Stranger Things) fan spent over 10,000 dollars and even divorced her husband, thinking the actor was in love with her and his bank accounts being controlled by his real-life gf.”

Sidharth Malhotra finally reacted to this piece of news and put up a statement on his Instagram account that said, “I urge you to be cautious while dealing with such matters. My fans are my biggest strength, and your trust and safety are my topmost priority.”

Well, this was definitely the strangest thing on the Internet today.

