Parineeti Chopra starred in Amar Singh Chamkila this year. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie received amazing reviews from critics and the audience. The musical biographical drama also stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role. The movie was released in March, and both actors were showered with appreciation for their impressive performances.

In a new interview, the Ishaqzaade actress opened up about the reception for her Netflix film. Parineeti Chopra talked about Amar Singh Chamkila’s success and highlighted how the praises weren’t fake PR. The actress also added that the love she received for the movie feels like a lifetime achievement award.

Parineeti Chopra on Amar Singh Chamkila

In an interview, the Hasee Toh Phasee star said, “It is like a lifetime achievement award. You accept that your lifetime was the last two years that you gave to the film. Usually, the lifetime achievement award comes after like 50 years of service, but this one truly feels like that because it feels like a genuine, bona fide, authentic true hit. It is not a PR hit; it is not a fake hit. It has been a film that is actually liked by people. In today’s time it feels better than any other parameters.”

In the same interview with Indian Express, Parineeti Chopra revealed the kind of roles she’s getting after Amar Singh Chamkila. The actress shared that the type of roles she’s getting now are not like the ones she used to get offered in the past. Parineeti added that directors have seen something in her performance as Amarjot in the Imtiaz Ali movie, something they haven’t seen before. “There was one director who called me and said, ‘There was something in your eyes throughout the film. When I was writing my film, I never thought of you, but I watched Chamkila and now I can’t think of any other actress than you to do this film.’ So, I think the directors are able to see me in a new way, which wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t played Amarjot Kaur. That’s been a big plus for me,” revealed the Ishaqzaade star.

You can stream Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti’s Amar Singh Chamkila on Netflix.

