Kabir Khan and Salman Khan have worked together in three movies – Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Tubelight (2017). Two of their three collaborations have worked wonders with the audience and the box office. A lot of their fans are wondering when the duo will join forces again. After all, a few months ago, there were reports that Kabir and Salman would collaborate soon.

A few months ago, there were speculations that Kabir Khan and Salman Khan would work together on a movie titled ‘Babbar Sher’. It was cited as Kabir’s most ambitious project to date. Now, the Chandu Champion director has revealed whether the reports are true or not.

Salman Khan & Kabir Khan Collab on The Cards?

In an interview, the Ek Tha Tiger director revealed, “These are all conjectures in the market (laughs). There’s no Babbar Sher right now.” In the same interview with News18, Kabir was asked if he would work with Katrina again. The director answered, “Katrina is somebody I’ve collaborated with on many films. I would love to work with her again. But it’s all about the script and creating material that’s good enough for me to take to her. Only if I’m excited about it will she be excited about it. Whenever that happens, I would love to reunite with her. There’s absolutely no doubt that if there’s suitable material, we’ll surely work again.”

Kabir Khan and Katrina Kaif have worked together in New York (2009), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), and Phantom (2015). Just like Salman, if Kabir collaborates with Katrina again, it would be their fourth film together.

Meanwhile, Kabir Khan’s last directed movie was Chandu Champion. It’s a sports biological drama starring Kartik Aryan in the lead role. The movie released in theatres in June and received positive reviews.

