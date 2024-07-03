The much-awaited Kakuda trailer is now out. The movie is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who recently delivered the superhit movie of 2024, Munjya. The upcoming horror comedy stars Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saqib Saleem. As mentioned in the trailer, the story is based on a strange folklore.

The Kakuda trailer shows that in the cursed village of Rathoda, every house has two doors—one big and one small. Every Tuesday, at 7:15 pm, people should keep the small door open for the ghost who attacks men. Whoever doesn’t leave the door open, the ghost will curse the man of the family with death. Unfortunately, Indira’s (Sonakshi Sinha) husband, Sunny, fails to leave the door open. Hence, Sunny gets cursed by the ghost.

The man will die on the 13th day of being cursed. Indira refuses to believe the tale of Kakuda and dismisses all of this as superstition. However, the villagers explain to her that it is true. We’re then introduced to Victor (Riteish Deshmukh), who calls himself a ‘Ghost Hunter.’ Victor arrives in Rathoda to help save Sunny’s life. We see the characters deal with strange incidents as they try to dig deeper to find out the truth.

The Kakuda trailer looks quite entertaining. It does remind you of Stree, considering it’s the men who are at the receiving end of the evil’s affliction. But it seems like a male spirit, and we are sure that once we watch the movie, we will discover the reason for all these strange incidents. Riteish Deshmukh’s Victor brings comedic relief to the story, and we hope the actor leaves a great impression with his performance. In the trailer, Victor takes a dig at Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s Manjulika and also Stree.

The official synopsis reads, “When her husband Sunny gets cursed by the terrifying ghost, Kakuda, Indira joins hands with a ghost hunter to find a solution. Can she save her husband before the curse claims his life?”

Watch the Kakuda Trailer Below –

You can stream the horror-comedy on Zee5 from July 12 onwards!

