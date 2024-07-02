Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk recently made us laugh for 2 minutes straight with the trailer of their upcoming film Bad Newz. And now, they’ll make you continuously groove for 4 minutes straight with a peppy yet trippy dance number, which might be the anthem for the year 2024.

Titled Tauba Tauba, the high energy dance number has been composed, sung and written by rapper Karan Aujla. The lyrics of the song will make you want to hit a club this weekend. The song has been perfectly presented with Bosco & Ceaser making Vicky & Tripti moving their bodies just the right amount.

Mixing cool Punjabi rap with peppy beats seems to be the mood of Gen-Z. Karan intelligently keeps the rap part trendy, yet Punjabi is at the core. And who would not fall for ‘Abhi thoda saa nahi lag raha iraada, Choti bahut lambi nahi rakhi hai mutiyar ne, haye dikhta nahi hai paraanda, dikhta hai prada!”

Also, the flirt and the romance go hand in hand as the song further proceeds to “Jaan maang lo main tujhpe jaan waar dun, khud nikal jaayegi tu has to sahi!” Well, who wouldn’t fall for that! Full points to Karan Aujla for bringing another Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull to the party animals but with a desi classic vibe with the lyrics doing the magic as well.

Not to forget Triptii Dimri’s glammed up presence gives the perfect mood to this song and everything about Tauba Tauba seems to be just the correct amount, correct steps, correct music, correct lyrics and synchronized with just so party ready outfits!

Vicky Kaushal till date has not got a chance to channel his inner Punjabi but his collaboration with Karan Aujla for Bad Newz’s song Tauba Tauba is a cracker! And we are sure that this year the party animals have their DJ wale babu mera gaana chala do sorted!

Check out the fun song here.

Bad Newz stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Anand Tiwari and is releasing in the theaters on July 19.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

