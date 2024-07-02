Last year, Shah Rukh Khan worked with Atlee for Jawan, which broke many box office records. The filmmaker presented SRK in a complete mass action hero avatar, something we have never seen before. The movie had a complete South Indian action masala, which the audience thoroughly loved. Since then, many SRK fans have hoped that the superstar will collaborate with more such directors.

One director with whom Shah Rukh Khan had almost worked is Shankar. The Kollywood director has entertained the audience with unforgettable hits like Indian, Jeans, Mudhalvan, Nayak, Anniyan, Sivaji: The Boss, Robot, and several others. The filmmaker is now geared up for ‘Indian 2’, which stars Kamal Haasan in the lead role. In an interview, Shankar was asked if he would like to collaborate with SRK.

Shankar On Working With Shah Rukh Khan

To the uninitiated, Shankar wanted to work with the Jawan star for Nayak, a Hindi remake of Mudhalvan. SRK had even signed up for the movie. But things didn’t fall into place, and Anil Kapoor was cast in the lead role. So, after their first collaboration didn’t work out, will the Indian 2 director work with SRK in future?

Shankar told Pinkvilla, “After the release of Robot, I met Shah Rukh Khan a couple of times for a film, but things didn’t fall in place. Now, if a script comes in my mind, which is suitable for SRK sir, I will definitely do that.”

We hope that the Robot director comes up with an amazing story for the superstar. After all, who wouldn’t want to see two exceptional talents come together to treat us with something exciting?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Meanwhile, Shankar’s Indian 2 is all set to release in theatres on July 12, 2024. Along with Kamal Haasan, the film also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Gulshan Grover. On the other hand, SRK will next work in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’. The action thriller also stars Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan.

Must Read: Not Rajinikanth, But Salman Khan To Work With This Legend Of Indian Cinema In Atlee’s Expensive Action Entertainer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News