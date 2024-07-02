Salman Khan is having a difficult time during the post-pandemic era, as none of his films have managed to become blockbuster successes at the box office. But now, he’s more serious than ever and is ready to revamp his lost glory and superstardom with his upcoming colossal projects. Up next, he has a biggie in the form of Sikandar, and then there’s also a humongous action entertainer of Atlee. Keep reading to know more!

After struggling to deliver a blast, Salman is contemplating his choices, and the superstar seems to be moving in the right direction. Just like Shah Rukh Khan did, Salman is also taking the help of big-scale action entertainers to re-establish his dominance at the box office. His Sikandar looks huge and is expected to storm the big screen next year. However, more than Sikandar, the actor is making headlines due to his two-hero film with Atlee.

A few days back, it was heard that legendary superstar Rajinikanth was going to be in Atlee’s film alongside Salman Khan. As expected, the news stormed the internet. But now, it is learned that Rajini’s pairing was nothing but a rumor, as another legend of Indian cinema is expected to join Atlee’s expensive actioner.

As per the report in Pinkvilla, none other than Kamal Haasan is likely to come on board to star alongside Salman Khan in Atlee’s next, which will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. A source close to the development states, “It’s a pure two-hero feature film, which warrants the presence of genuine superstars. Both Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan have loved the idea that Atlee is working on and are excited for this collaboration. It’s a yes in principle. However, the paperwork shall happen once they hear the complete narration later this month,” revealed a source close to the development.”

It is further learned that Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan will likely be locked as the lead actors within a month. The big-screen spectacle is likely to kick-start in early 2025.

The source added, “After Jawan, Atlee has been working to create the biggest action spectacle of Indian cinema, and he has now started to take steps in this direction by getting in conversations with two of the biggest megastars of Indian cinema.”

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is enjoying the glorious run of his latest release, Kalki 2898 AD. Talking about Salman Khan, he was last seen in Tiger 3. His next is Sikandar, which is scheduled to release on Eid 2025.

