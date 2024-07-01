Barzakh Trailer: Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, the duo who won our hearts with their outstanding performances and chemistry in Zindagi Gulzar Hai, are back! Fawad and Sanam have reunited for a new Pakistani show, and the trailer for the same is now out. After helping us understand some interesting lessons about life, the actors will now take us on an intriguing journey of love.

The story is set in the Hunza Valley, where a 76-year-old man tells his estranged children and grandchildren that he’s going to marry the ghost of his first true love. Naturally, everyone is startled by the man’s claim, but he’s not ready to budge from his decision.

Fawad Khan drives to a place called ‘Land of Nowhere’ and meets Sanam Saeed’s character. The duo exchanges about love, the old man’s determination to marry the ghost, and much more. There’s also a hint that the ghosts of the past are yet wandering around. The Barzakh trailer has raised our curiosity about how the story will unfold. After all, we’ve never seen something like this in a Pakistani show.

As seen in the Barzakh Trailer, Fawad Khan doesn’t seem pleased with his father’s wish. But Sanam tells him to let the man be happy. She explains to him that it’s the power of love. Will the man really marry the ghost of his first love? That’s something to look forward to. The official synopsis reads, “A 76-year old reclusive man who runs a resort in a remote valley, invites his estranged children and grandchildren over, to celebrate his life’s grand finale – a wedding with the ghost of his first true love.”

As it’s the reunion of the Zindagi Gulzar Hai lead stars, the excitement and expectations are over the roof. The show is directed by Asim Abbasi (Churails and Cake). Asim is known for bringing some of the most intense emotions that leave an impact on you through his stories and characters. We can expect the same from his upcoming show.

Watch the Barzakh Trailer below –

The series also stars Salman Shahid, Syed Arham Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, Sajid Hasan and others. A new episode will drop every Tuesday and Friday at 8 pm on Zee Zindagi from July 19, 2024.

