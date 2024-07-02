In a landmark moment for Indian cinema, Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment’s upcoming action film Kill is set to be remade in Hollywood. Lionsgate, the studio behind the blockbuster John Wick franchise, announced that 87Eleven Entertainment, the production company led by John Wick director Chad Stahelski, will be producing the English-language version of Kill.

The announcement, made by Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson, highlights Kill‘s immense potential. Stahelski expressed his enthusiasm for the project, calling Kill one of the most vivid, wild, and creative action movies he’s seen recently. He emphasized the importance of bringing Nikhil Nagesh Bhat‘s relentless action sequences to a wider audience. He also looks forward to collaborating with the original team to create a worthy English adaptation.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “During a train trip to New Delhi, a pair of commandos face an army of invading bandits.”

The original producers of Kill – Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain – echoed this sentiment in a joint statement. They expressed their delight at seeing their vision for global recognition come to life and their honour at partnering with Lionsgate. They see the pre-release remake announcement as a significant win for Indian cinema, underscoring its potential for international acclaim.

“When we made Kill with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, we dreamed of global love and seeing North American theatres chant ‘Kill! Kill! Kill!’ was like seeing that vision come alive. As we approach our global release, we are thrilled that 87Eleven Entertainment will produce a remake of our film in English. Partnering with Lionsgate, the award-winning studio behind genre-defining action movies, has been incredibly gratifying. This announcement before the original film’s release is unprecedented and a big win for Indian cinema. We are truly honoured,” said the makers.

This collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment marks their second project together, following the success of their critically acclaimed film The Lunchbox.

Kill is poised to be a turning point for Indian action cinema, showcasing its ability to captivate a global audience. With the involvement of Hollywood heavyweights like Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment, expectations are high for this upcoming action spectacle.

Starring newcomer Lakshya alongside Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala, Kill is arriving in the theatres on July 5.

