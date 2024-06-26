Karan Johar’s Dharma Production & Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment has already taken the deadly route, with violence and bloodshed stylized perfectly in what is being touted as the most violent film in Bollywood – Kill. But do you know, the film has not left a stone unturned in bringing the best stuff to Bollywood.

The action thriller has gone global when it comes to the most experienced crew since the stunts of the film have been choreographed by the Korean Stunt Maestro Se-Yeong Oh. Any guesses who this marvel is?

Well, you’re close there. He is a marvel. The action director has choreographed stunts for Avengers: Age Of Ultron and did a global box office collection of an unbelievable $1.4 million. He has also directed action for Chris Evans-led Snowpiercer, which was released in the year 2011.

Lakshya and Raghav Juyal in Kill have shot their action scenes in the supervision of this Marvel director who was also the stunt co-ordinator for Hrithik Roshan’s War and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

About Kill

The action thriller film helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat is considered as the most violent film coming from Bollywood. It stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala in the lead roles and the trailer of the film has already promised bloodshed and gory violence.

The film has held its premiere in the international circuit and has been appreciated by international critics who have rated the film very highly. The official synopsis of the film reads, “During a train trip to New Delhi, a pair of commandos face an army of invading bandits.”

Kill is arriving in the theaters on July 5.

