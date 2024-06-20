Lakshya’s upcoming action film Kill is on its way to make records before it even hits theaters. The movie, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, is poised to become a landmark release for Bollywood. Read more to know why!

Kill, produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor, stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala in lead roles. The action thriller has created a stir even before its release. As per reports, Kill has secured an estimated 1000+ screens across North America, making it the first Hindi film to achieve such a wide release in that territory.

The strategic move to secure such a wide release in North America indicates a high level of confidence from the filmmakers. This exposure could not only shatter box office records in India but also propel Kill to a much wider international audience.

Kill isn’t just breaking ground with its distribution; it’s also generating buzz for its content. Billed as one of the most violent films ever produced in India, Kill has sparked curiosity and debate. While some moviegoers are eager for a fresh dose of action, others are apprehensive about the level of violence depicted. Critics hailed Kill’s action sequences as “unflinchingly raw” and “gut-wrenchingly real”. The movie is touted to be “the MOST GORY Hindi film ever made.”

These elements add another layer of intrigue to Kill’s release. With its historic North American reach and promise of unparalleled violence for Indian cinema, Kill is sure to be one of the most talked-about films of the year.

Mark your calendars for July 5th. Karan Johar’s Kill is coming to theatres, and it’s bringing the bloodbath home.

