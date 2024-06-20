Unlike 2023, the ongoing year didn’t witness monstrous grossers at the box office but has witnessed enough surprises in the first half itself. The latest addition to the list of surprises is Munjya, starring Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma. The film has turned out to be a huge success in the domestic market and recently surpassed the lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the horror comedy had a negligible buzz in the pre-release phase. But when it arrived in theatres on 7th June 2024, the film received mostly positive reviews from critics and enjoyed a big thumbs up from the ticket-buying audience. As a result, it put on a surprising performance during the opening week, which remained rock-steady during the ongoing second week.

After 13 days, Munjya raked in an impressive total of 68 crores net at the Indian box office. With this, it surpassed the lifetime collection of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. For the unversed, the Eid release had earned 66 crores net during its Indian theatrical run. By crossing the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer, the Aditya Sarpotdar directorial has become the 6th highest net grosser among Hindi films released in 2024 so far.

The list is topped by Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, with a domestic collection of 215 crores. Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Shaitaan is in the second position, with 151 crores. Crew is in the third position, with 90 crores. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is placed fourth with a sum of 87 crores. Article 370 (84 crores), Munjya (68 crores), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (66 crores), and HanuMan (58 crores – Hindi) are placed fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth, respectively.

Maidaan is placed ninth with 53 crores, and Srikanth is in tenth position with 49.50 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

