It was a stable Wednesday for Chandu Champion as 3.40 crores more came in. On Tuesday, the film had netted 3.60 crores, so the hold seen yesterday is on the expected lines. Of course, had the collections stayed over 4 crores mark daily then it would have been all the better for the film. However, as stated yesterday too, the film could well have got into that 2.50-3 crores range on the weekdays after the 5.40 crores opening and from that perspective, it has found some sort of stability.

What Chandu Champion needs now is to stay over 3 crores mark today as well. That will ensure that tomorrow it continues to be at least over 2 crores and ideally around 2.50 crores. This way, a weekend of around 10 crores would be on the cards. The next big thing that the film needs for itself is a double-digit second weekend, and with Ishq Vishk Rebound as the new release and Munjya continuing to go strong, it has a task cut out for itself.

So far, the Kartik Aaryan starrer has reached 37.12 crores, and a first week of 40 crores is there for the taking. It’s a well-made film and deserves far bigger footfall in theatres. Time and again, audiences complain that they want to watch a good film in theatres and then begin to appreciate it when it arrives on OTT. Here is an opportunity to bring on that appreciation much earlier during its theatrical watch itself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

