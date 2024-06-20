It was yet another strong day for Munjya as 3.25 crores more came in. On Tuesday, the film did well in bringing in 3.50 crores, and now, on Wednesday, the collections are pretty stable. It’s good that the film is staying over 3 crores mark and if that remains the case today as well then it would be fantastic. There is an outside chance that even on Friday, the collections stay around the same mark, but even if they go down, then at the bare minimum, 2.50 crores are coming.

The horror comedy has turned out to be a lottery for all involved because 20-30 crores would have been a decent lifetime for the film, and 50 crores would have been the ultimate. However, with good chances of the collections aiming for double that now and crossing the 100 crores mark, Munjya is a superhit with chances of even a blockbuster tag coming.

The film is open-ended, as is expected from the genre, which means Munjya 2 will definitely be made. Moreover, the collections are already huge at 68 crores, and while one waits to see where they eventually conclude, rest assured that when the sequel arrives, it will have a blockbuster opening for sure.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Exclusive: Munjya Actor Abhay Verma On Making His Mark As An Actor, “I Din’t Know Insider, Outsider, Nepotism”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News