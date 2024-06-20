After Aranmanai 4 and Garudan, Kollywood gets one more successful film in the form of Maharaja. Starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, the film is performing much better than expected, both in India and in the overseas market. After a solid opening weekend, the film benefitted from the Bakri Eid occasion, and on regular weekdays, the momentum has been maintained. Keep reading to know where it stands at the worldwide box office after 6 days!

Recently, Vijay Sethupathi has been involved in several successful films, but most of them featured him in supporting roles. So, the success of his latest release is really a much-needed one for the actor. While Sethupathi has already proved his mettle of versatility, this film has displayed his capability of attracting the audience to theatres.

After a good start, Maharaja witnessed significant jumps over the entire weekend. On Bakri Eid, it added more than the opening day. On the first regular weekday (Tuesday), the film witnessed a drop of just 14.89% from the opening day and added 4 crores. Yesterday, i.e., on day 6, a regular drop was seen as an estimated collection of 3.10 crores came in. It’s a dip of 22.50% when compared to Tuesday’s 4 crores.

After 6 days, Maharaja’s estimated domestic collection stands at 35.35 crores net. Including taxes, the collection goes up to 41.71 crores gross. In the overseas market, the film has earned 8 crores gross so far. Combining both Indian and overseas gross, the estimated total goes up to 49.71 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Today, Maharaja will enter into the 50 crore club globally, which is a feat to celebrate for the team. If the film shows a solid jump during the second weekend, then there’s an outside chance of even entering the 100 crore club.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

