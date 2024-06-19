Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan led Kalki 2898 AD and are all set to create a storm at the North American box office. The pre-sales have been highly favorable so far. And with this pace, Nag Ashwin’s epic dystopian sci-fi action film might surpass RRR to become the biggest opener in the overseas market! Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 27, 2024. It is one of the most expensive Indian films, with a whopping budget of 600 crores. The official trailer was unveiled on June 10 and received massive praise from the audience for its high production value. There was also a certain level of criticism over its similarity with Mad Max: Fury Road and Dune 2.

Kalki 2898 AD Pre-Sales in North America

Not only in advance booking for the opening day, Prabhas starrer is also charting massive collections in premieres. As per a report by Track Tollywood, Kalki 2898 AD has already made $1.6 million in North America via paid previews.

Around $2 million has already been added to the kitty on day 1 via advance booking collection, including paid previews). There’s still a week to go, so this Nag Ashwin directorial has the scope to set the box office on fire. Fingers crossed!

Kalki 2898 AD to become the biggest Indian opener in North America?

It is to be noted that SS Rajamouli‘s directorial RRR is currently the biggest Indian opener in USA/CA. The 2022 Oscar-winning film earned $3.4 million via premieres in North America. The box office collection for day 1 surged to $5 million+.

Kalki 2898 AD now majorly depends on favorable word of mouth. While the pre-sales are expected to set new milestones in NA, if the film opens to positive reviews, the box office collections will cross the $5 million mark and go way past it!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Exclusive! “Kalki 2898 AD Will Not Be A Record-Breaking Box Office Success But Will Recover Budget Because Of Deepika Padukone’s Lady Luck”: Astrological Predictions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News