Sharwanand’s heartwarming family drama Manamey continues its run at the box office, albeit with a slight dip on its second Tuesday. Read on!

Directed by Sriram Adittya, the film saw an occupancy of 16% on Day 12, translating to collections of 0.36 crore net in India. This brings the film’s total domestic net collection to 14.63 crore, with a gross collection of 17.26 crore.

Overseas markets have contributed an additional 2.10 crore, pushing the worldwide total of Manamey to 19.36 crore.

While facing a decline on Day 12, Manamey has already surpassed the lifetime collections of several films this year, including Vishwak Sen’s Gaami (13.45 crore net) and Bhimaa (13.40 crore net). Currently, it sits comfortably at the 8th position among the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2024.

The film’s next target is Venkatesh’s Saindhav, which has collected 15.62 crore in net in India. With continued audience support, Manamey is well-positioned to overtake Saindhav and climb the charts further.

Here’s the list of Top 10 Tollywood Releases Of 2024 – (Net India Total)

Tillu Square: 83.90 crore

Naa Saami Ranga: 30.50 crore

Eagle: 24.10 crore

The Family Star: 21 crore

Gangs Of Godavari: 17.76 crore

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona: 17.40 crore

Saindhav: 15.62 crore

Manamey: 14.63 crore

Gaami: 13.45 crore

Bhimaa: 13.40 crore

Manamey follows the story of Vikram, a carefree playboy whose life takes a drastic turn when he becomes the guardian of a young boy after a tragic event. Initially overwhelmed by this responsibility, Vikram gradually forms a bond with the child, leading to heartwarming moments and self-discovery. The film explores themes of family, love, and personal growth, showcasing the transformative power of unexpected connections.

Despite a reported budget of 24 crore, Manamey still needs continued audience support to achieve profitability. However, its performance in the overseas market and its ability to maintain decent collections offer a glimmer of hope. The film’s word-of-mouth reception will likely play a crucial role in determining its ultimate box office fate.

