Sharwanand’s love story Manamey has secured a fair opening at the box office, collecting 11.5 crore nett in India during its first week. However, with a reported budget of 24 crore, the film requires continued audience support to achieve profitability. Read further to know how Manamey fared in its 2nd week so far!

While the second Friday saw a drop of 30.77% with collections of 0.45 crore, the film managed to bounce back over the weekend, grossing 0.75 crore on Saturday and 1 crore on Sunday. This weekend jump suggested positive word-of-mouth might be attracting audiences.

However, Monday collections saw another dip, raising concerns about the film’s ability to sustain its performance. With Manamey‘s overall 21% Telugu occupancy on Monday, it collected 0.57 crore, taking its 11 days net India total to 14.27 crore (16.77 crore Gross India total).

Manamey has managed to bring in an additional 2.1 crore from overseas markets, pushing its worldwide total to 18.87 crore.

The film has surpassed global collections of 2024 releases – Yatra 2 (8.11 crore), Operation Valentine (12.40 crore), Bhimaa (17.11 crore), and Om Bheem Bush (18.72 crore).

Break Even Still A Target:

While the initial collections are encouraging, Manamey needs continued strong performance to recover its investment. Trade analysts suggest that if the film can maintain its weekend momentum in the coming weeks, it could achieve break-even status.

Directed by Sriram Adittya and produced by People Media Factory, Manamey stars Sharwanand, Krithi Shetty, and Vennela Kishore. The film’s story remains undisclosed, but its genre and positive initial response suggest it could find success with the right audience.

Strong performance in the coming weeks is crucial for Manamey to reach break-even.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

