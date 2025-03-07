Manamey starring Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty is finally making its way to OTT after a long wait. The film is directed by Sriram Adittya. It was released in theaters on June 7, 2024. Movie received mixed reviews and performed moderately at the box office. After months of speculation makers have officially confirmed its digital streaming date.

Sharwanand’s comeback film was expected to be a major success but it managed to collect only ₹21.85 crore during its theatrical run. The film, produced under the Mythri Movie Makers banner features music by Hesham Abdul Wahab. It was primarily shot in London with some portions filmed in Hyderabad and Bangkok. Although fans eagerly waited for its digital release, multiple delays kept them in suspense. Finally on the occasion of Sharwanand’s birthday, the OTT premiere was confirmed.

Manamey will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 7, 2025. The movie will be released in Telugu with subtitles.

The film follows the life of a carefree man whose world changes when a young boy unexpectedly enters his life. The story explores themes of love, family and personal growth. Manamey blends romance and comedy making it an entertaining watch for families.

The movie stars Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty in lead roles supported by Vikram Adittya, Seerat Kapoor, Ayesha Khan, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ravindran, Rahul Ramakrishna, Shiva Kandukuri and Sudarshan. TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla produced the film under People Media Factory and Ramsey Studios. Gnana Shekar V.S. and Vishnu Sarma handled cinematography while Prawin Pudi was the editor.

