Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan’s ’96 has attained massive popularity over the years and enjoys a cult classic status among modern Kollywood films. Yesterday, director C. Prem Kumar sparked excitement among fans by confirming that the sequel will definitely happen and that the story of the film has already been locked. Amid this big news, let’s revisit the box office performance of the predecessor, along with its Telugu remake Jaanu.

Helmed by C. Prem Kumar, Vijay Sethupathi, and Trisha Krishnan’s romantic drama was released in 2018. Upon its release, the film received positive reviews from critics and even enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth. As a result, it turned out to be a big success, and for years, it remained Sethupathi’s solo highest-grosser, which is now held by Maharaja.

Boosted by positive word-of-mouth and critical acclaim, ’96 had a terrific run at the Indian box office. While the exact number is not known, it is learned that it raked in around 33 crores net in India. It was a really good result as the film was made at a controlled budget of 18 crores. Against this cost, it amassed an ROI (return on investment) of 15 crores, which equals 83.33% returns.

Considering the popularity, ’96 was remade in Telugu as Jaanu. Directed by the same director, the film featured Sharwanand and Samantha in key roles. Upon its release in 2020, the film received mostly positive reviews from critics, but unfortunately, it didn’t attract footfalls at ticket windows. As a result, it emerged as a big losing affair.

Despite positive reactions, Jaanu earned around 10.75 crores net at the Indian box office. While the budget is unknown, it was learned that the film ended up being a big flop for buyers. Even if we compare it with Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan’s film, it lagged behind by 67.42% lower collection at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

