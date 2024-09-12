Jr NTR is all set for a big comeback with Devara. The Tollywood star was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which was released in March 2022, so he’s returning to the big screen after a gap of almost two and a half years. With all the hype around, the film is an easy contender to score the second biggest opening for a Tollywood film in 2024 after Kalki 2898 AD, thus surpassing Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. Keep reading to learn about the day 1 box office expectations at the Indian box office based on the trailer!

For those who don’t know, the upcoming action thriller marks the reunion of director Koratala Siva and Jr NTR. The duo worked together in the past on Janatha Garage (2016), which was a commercial success and emerged as one of the actor’s highest-grossing films. Now, as they reunite, fans are expecting a box office blast.

Devara’s trailer was unveiled on YouTube a day before yesterday. So far, it has enjoyed a good response, and views of the Telugu trailer alone have crossed 2.80 crores. But it’s the Hindi version, which is currently trending at no.1 with over 50 lakh views. However, in terms of reception, the trailer has received mixed to negative response from the viewers.

Fans are giving the Devara trailer a big thumbs-up, but among neutrals, reactions are mixed to negative. The storyline seems routine, and the trailer lacks peak moments. The film has been made on a grand scale, but that wasn’t clearly translated in terms of visuals. In fact, many shots, especially the ones featuring water, looked very artificial. Even the look and overall theme lacked the feel of a magnum opus. In short, the trailer was underwhelming and failed to create an expected buzz.

Nonetheless, Jr NTR’s name is enough to create a blast in Telugu states. However, in the Hindi market, the trailer has negatively impacted the hype. Initially, with an absence of big Bollywood films, Devara was expected to start at well over 20 crores with its Hindi version alone, but now, it seems to be in the range of 15 crores or slightly more.

Inclusive of all India and all versions, Devara is expected to record a humongous 60-65 crores net on day 1 at the Indian box office, thus becoming the biggest-ever solo opener for Jr NTR. It’ll also register the second biggest Tollywood opening of 2024 after Kalki 2898 AD (93 crores), surpassing Guntur Kaaram‘s 42 crores.

