Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Box Office (North America): Gears Up To Beat A Quiet Place: Day One's Lifetime To Become 2nd Highest-Grossing Horror Film Post-COVID

The sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 horror-comedy classic is all set to overthrow A Quiet Place: Day One’s reign as the second-highest-grossing horror film at the domestic box office. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is gearing up to beat Quiet Place Day One’s $138 million domestic take. In doing this, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will solidify its status as the second highest-grossing horror film at the domestic box office post-COVID era.

On Tuesday, September 10, 2024, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, starring Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, and Michael Keaton, grossed $9 million. The film’s domestic total stands at $126.1 million. The horror comedy beat 2022 Nope’s $123 million domestic take to become the third-biggest horror film at the domestic box office in the post-COVID era.

According to box office expert Luiz Fernando, Beetlejuice 2 will soon surpass A Quiet Place Day One’s $138.9 million. This will make Beetlejuice 2 the second highest-grossing horror film post-COVID era. So far, the sequel to the cult classic 1988 horror-comedy has grossed $162.2 million globally.

The 2021 hit A Quiet Place Part II is the highest-grossing horror film at the domestic box office in the post-COVID era. The film made $160 million domestically. Inevitably, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will also overtake A Quiet Place Part II’s lifetime haul to become the highest-grossing horror film post-pandemic.

Tim Burton’s sequel is also 2024’s second highest-grossing horror film at the domestic box office behind A Quiet Place: Day One. The film ranks No. 3 worldwide behind Alien: Romulus ($314 Million)and Quiet Place: Day One ($261 Million).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

