A Quiet Place: Day One is quietly moving ahead, achieving milestones. Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn’s movie has crossed a significant milestone at the worldwide box office. It is reportedly the third horror movie to accomplish this feat in the post-pandemic era. It has been up against several other movies, including another horror movie, Longlegs. Despicable Me 4, Twisters, and Deadpool & Wolverine are also playing in the theatres. Read on for more.

It is part of the post-apocalyptic horror film universe by John Krasinski and Michael Sarnoski, which started in 2018 with A Quiet Place. The 2024 movie is a spin-off and a prequel in the franchise and revolves around the early days of the alien invasion. Apart from these three movies, the franchise will soon have a video game – A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead. It will be released soon.

Meanwhile, A Quiet Place: Day One has crossed a remarkable mark at the worldwide box office and is only the third horror flick to attain this amazing feat in the post-pandemic era. Despite the arrival of Deadpool & Wolverine, this movie grossed a strong $2.1 million on its 5th weekend at the overseas box office, reaching a $119.5 million cume over 67 markets.

Michael Sarnoski helmed A Quiet Place: Day One, starring Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn, which reportedly had a production budget of $67 million. Adding the $134.2 million domestic cume to the movie’s $119.5 million international numbers, it has reached a $253.7 million global cume, which is no small thing. It is the third highest-grossing horror post-COVID. A Quiet Place 2, with its $297.4 million collection, is at #1, followed by Five Nights At Freddy’s at #2 with a $291.5 million global haul.

A Quite Place: Day One is about a terminally ill woman during the early stages of an invasion in New York City by blind aliens with an acute sense of hearing. The movie was released in the theatres on June 28.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Despicable Me 4 Box Office (Japan): Remains At #1 Even During Its 2nd Weekend, Beats Deadpool & Wolverine By A Slim Margin

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News