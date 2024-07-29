It seems like Marvel is finally back in the number games, and the credit goes to Deadpool & Wolverine. They scored an exceptional debut weekend in North America and recorded one of the biggest MCU openings ever. They have beaten Avengers: Age of Ultron, Black Panther 1 & 2, and more to earn that spot. Scroll below for the deets.

Deadpool 3 has created a new record by being the first R-rated movie to have such an outstanding opening weekend in the US. It shows that with the right people and the right script, people will return to the theatres, and there is no such thing as superhero/comic book movie fatigue. It is the ninth film in history to open over $200 million. There are still many more records to break and make for this Marvel flick.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Deadpool & Wolverine grossed an outstanding $205 million on its debut weekend in the North American box office. It will soon surpass Deadpool 1’s $363.7 million and Deadpool 2’s $324.6 million domestic runs. It will be the highest-grossing R-rated comic book movie ever. For the uninitiated, 2004’s The Passion of the Christ is the highest-grossing R-rated movie with $370.8 million, and it looks like Deadpool 3 will also achieve that title very soon.

According to the report, Deadpool & Wolverine is the eighth movie to have the highest debut weekend of all time in North America. However, in the MCU, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ film is the fifth with the biggest opening weekend. It has beaten Avengers: Age of Ultron and Black Panther 1 and 2 to achieve that feat.

Check out the top 10 MCU movies with the biggest debut weekend-

Avengers: Endgame – $357.11 million Spider-Man: No Way Home – $260.13 million Avengers: Infinity War – $257.69 million The Avengers – $207.43 million Deadpool & Wolverine – $205 million Black Panther – $202 million Avengers: Age of Ultron – $191.27 million Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – $187.42 million Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – $181.33 million Captain America: Civil War – $179.13 million

Internationally, Deadpool & Wolverine exceeded its domestic collections and collected $233.3 million, taking the global cume to $438.3 million, as per Box Office Mojo. The movie surpassed The Marvels‘ $206.13 million global haul in just three days. It was released in the theatres on July 26 and is running successfully.

