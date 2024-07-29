It has been a busy month for moviegoers as multiple amazing movies were released in the theatres. The latest and most anticipated one is Deadpool & Wolverine. However, in Japan, Despicable Me 4 is at the top spot despite the Marvel biggie’s box office domination. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s movie has faced a significant drop higher than the Illumination movie. Read on for the deets.

The fourth installment of Despicable Me is part of the highest-grossing animation franchise, whereas Deadpool 3 is part of the $30 billion franchise. Both are big movies at the box office. This was the debut weekend of the Marvel movie in Japanese theatres, and it was beaten to second place by Gru and his minions by a thin margin.

Illumination’s Despicable Me 4 remained at #1 in Japan for the second weekend in a row, despite the arrival of Deadpool & Wolverine. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Deadpool & Wolverine grossed $865K on Sunday, facing a drop of 33.5% from Saturday for a 3-day opening weekend on its debut. It collected $3 million in three days. Over the period of five days, the movie has collected $4.9 million, which is lower than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3‘s $5.2 million 5-day opening.

The report further stated that Despicable Me 4 finished its second three-weekend weekend at #1 position, grossing $3.1 million, only earning 3.33% more than Deadpool & Wolverine’s three-day weekend collection. The Illumination creation faced a drop of 23.2% from the opening weekend after leading Sunday with $1.2 million. It reached a $10.6 million cume with the contribution from the second Sunday.

At the North American box office, Despicable Me 4 is reaching the $300 million mark, and it has already collected $290.97 million in the US. In the international markets, the animated feature is also enjoying a nice run, reaching the $386.69 million cume. The worldwide collection of the Illumination creation is $677.66 million and is expected to cross the one-billion mark.

Deadpool & Wolverine is also doing exceptionally well at both the domestic and international box office. It was released in the theatres on July 26. Meanwhile, Despicable Me 4 was released in the US on July 3.

