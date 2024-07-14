Animation films continue to rule the summer box office! After Inside Out 2 (released on June 14) set the record as the grossing Pixar film, Despicable Me 4 achieved a massive milestone on Friday, July 12.

Per Deadline, The Illumination/Universal’s No. 1 film in the world added an estimated $136M this weekend, bringing the running international collection to $230.7M. The film has also so far made $210.45M bringing the global haul to a total of $441M.

The latest numbers helped propel the Despicable Me/Minions franchise past the $5B mark at the worldwide box office, making it the biggest animated franchise of all time. It’s also the first and only film to cross the $5 billion milestone.

The series follows the misadventures of Gru, who tries his best to achieve supervillain status with the help of his Minions. It has consistently earned nearly $1 billion with every entry. In the wake of Despicable Me becoming the first animated franchise ever to reach the $5 billion milestone, let’s take a look at the five Highest-Grossing Animated Franchises.

5. Disney’s Frozen Franchise ($2.743 Billion)

Disney’s Frozen franchise did not just enchant the world with a gripping story but also captivated audiences’ hearts with a catchy tune that they find hard to let go of years after topping the charts. The two films in the franchise earned over 41 billion each at the box office. The first film released in 2013 earned $1.2 billion, and Frozen 2 raked in $1.453 Billion, bringing the grand total to $2.743 Billion.

4. Ice Age Franchise ( $3.219 billion)

In 2002, Blue Sky Studios released their first feature film, Ice Age, which grossed $386.1 million worldwide. The subsequent sequels in the five-film franchise had an impressive run at the box office. Ice Age 2 earned $651 million, and Ice Age 3 was the highest-grossing movie in the franchise, earning $886.6 million in 2009.

The fourth movie accumulated $879.7 million, and Ice Age 5, released in 2016, raked in $402 million, bringing the grand total to $3.219 billion.

3. Toy Story ($3.270 Billion)

Toy Story is the third highest-grossing Pixar franchise. The five-film franchise, which follows the everyday lives and struggles of groups of toys, earned $3.270 billion worldwide.

2. Shrek ( $4.022 Billion)

The 21st-century animated franchise that follows the adventures of rambunctious ogre Shrek and his beloved sidekick Donkey continues to find massive success at the box office. The studio just announced Shrek 5, which will hit theaters next year.

Meanwhile, the six franchises, including Puss in Boots spinoffs, have grossed $4.022 Billion worldwide.

1. Despicable Me 4 ($5 Billion)

Since storming the theaters in 2010, Despicable Me and Minions have proved themselves to be massive box office successes. The first film grossed over $500 million worldwide, and the second film almost doubled its predecessor’s earnings, raking in $975 Million.

The spinoff series Minions is the highest-grossing film in the franchise, with $1.159 Billion. Despicable Me 3 is the second highest-grossing film, with $1.03 Billion. Minions: The Rise of Gru earned $939 million. With Despicable Me 4 accumulating $441M, this is the highest-grossing franchise of all time.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

