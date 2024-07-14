Mia Goth has become a true-blue Scream Queen with her X film trilogy, especially after the release of the latest film in the franchise, MaXXXine. And while the actress has impressed us with her sultry avatar in these films, not many are aware of her versatility.

Though Goth has predominantly worked in horror films, she has also made her presence felt in other genres, from period dramas to post-apocalyptic thrillers. Here are 8 films featuring Mia Goth that you must watch if you loved her performance in the X trilogy.

1. A Cure for Wellness (2016)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mortaza.film

Mia Goth started her horror film journey with Gore Verbinski’s A Cure for Wellness. The psychological horror flick follows a young executive, Lockhart (Dane DeHaan), who is sent to a remote wellness center in the Swiss Alps to retrieve his company’s CEO. Upon arrival, he discovers that the spa’s miraculous treatments are not what they seem. Goth plays Hannah, a mysterious young woman who lives at the wellness center. Her character is key to the plot, as she represents innocence and otherworldliness, slowly uncovering the dark secrets of the place and her own scary connection to it.

2. Emma (2020)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EMMA. (@emmafilm)

Based on Jane Austen’s eponymous novel, Emma is a period romantic comedy set in Regency-Era England, that chronicles the life of Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy), a wealthy and headstrong young woman who enjoys meddling in the romantic affairs of her friends. The story follows Emma’s misguided matchmaking efforts and her journey towards self-awareness and love. Goth portrays Harriet Smith, a sweet and naive young woman who is Emma’s close friend. Harriet is of uncertain parentage, which makes her social standing lower than her friend’s. Despite this, Emma takes Harriet under her wing, determined to find her a suitable match.

3. Infinity Pool (2023)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Infinity Pool (@infinitypoolmov)

The Queen of Horror continued her journey with Infinity Pool, which focuses on a couple, James (Alexander Skarsgård) and Em (Cleopatra Coleman), who enjoy a perfect vacation with beautiful beaches, great staff, and lots of sun at a remote island resort. However, their lives take a drastic turn when they encounter the mysterious and seductive woman named Gabi, played by Goth, who leads them outside the resort, which initiates a string of horrific events. The sci-fi horror, directed by Brandon Cronenberg, received positive reviews from the critics, who particularly praised Goth’s performance.

4. High Life (2018)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by High Life (@highlifemovie)

Another sci-fi horror film on the list, High Life, follows a group of prisoners sent on a dangerous mission to a distant black hole. Robert Pattinson stars as Monte, a convict who becomes the sole caregiver of his daughter, Willow, after a series of tragic events. The film delves into the psychological and physical challenges faced by the crew, set against the backdrop of deep space. Goth plays Boyse, one of the prisoners on the doomed space mission, who is a complex and troubled character, dealing with the harsh realities of their situation.

5. Nymphomaniac (2013)

Goth made her film debut with the critically acclaimed erotic art film Nymphomaniac in 2013. Released in two volumes, the film explores the life of Joe (Charlotte Gainsbourg), a self-diagnosed nymphomaniac who recounts her sexual history to an older bachelor, Seligman (Stellan Skarsgård), after he finds her beaten in an alley. Mia Goth appears as P, a young woman who forms a unique bond with Joe. The film, directed by Lars von Trier, challenges societal taboos and explores themes of sexuality, addiction, and human relationships through explicit and thought-provoking narratives.

6. Suspiria (2018)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suspiria (@suspiriamovie)

Goth joined the likes of Tilda Swinton and Dakota Johnson for Suspiria, a remake of Dario Argento’s eponymous 1977 Italian film, that revolves around a young American dancer, Susie Bannion (Johnson), who joins a prestigious dance academy. As Susie rises through the ranks, she uncovers dark secrets about the academy’s witches and their sinister rituals. Goth plays Sara, Susie’s friend and fellow dancer, who becomes suspicious of the academy’s activities. While the film was a box office dud, Goth’s performance was lauded.

7. The Survivalist (2015)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plastic Cheapies (@plastic_cheapies)

Directed by Stephen Fingleton, The Survivalist is a post-apocalyptic thriller set in a world devastated by famine. Martin McCann stars as the survivalist, a wary loner living alone in a secluded forest. His solitary life changes when Kathryn (Olwen Fouéré) and her daughter Milja (Goth) arrive seeking food and shelter. As they try to survive in a harsh landscape, the film explores themes of trust and desperation. The movie earned critical acclaim for its twists and the cast’s stellar acting.

8. Marrowbone (2017)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎂🍰🧁 (@cakesincinema)

This psychological horror film follows four siblings who seek refuge in an old, secluded home after their mother’s death. George MacKay stars as Jack, the eldest sibling who assumes responsibility for his family’s safety. Mia Goth plays Jane, Jack’s sister who harbors a dark secret. As they try to conceal their mother’s death to avoid separation, eerie occurrences unravel the family’s past and threaten their future. Also starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton, the film received mixed reviews but was able to recover its cost.

Must Read: Time Bandits: Everything You Need To Know About The Apple TV+ Adventure Fantasy Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News