Anya Taylor-Joy has time and again proven her acting prowess and versatility with her stellar performances in her decade-long career. The actress started her journey with a small role on television before making her Hollywood debut with The Witch in 2015, and then there was no looking back.

As Taylor-Joy achieves another milestone in her career by starring in the Mad Max spin-off, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, let’s have a look at her most memorable shows and films over the years. Here is a ranking of some of Anya Taylor-Joy’s best performances.

10. Peaky Blinders (2019-2022)

Taylor-Joy joined the acclaimed crime drama Peaky Blinders as Michael Gray’s wife, Gina Gray, during the show’s fifth season and reprised the role in the sixth and final season. Gina is an ambitious woman who wants to ruin the Shelby family business. Taylor-Joy depicted the antagonistic shade of the character with perfection and stood her ground among the stellar cast of Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Tom Hardy, Sophie Rundle, and Finn Cole.

9. The Miniaturist (2017)

The Miniaturist is a miniseries based on Jessie Burton’s novel of the same name. The show is set in 17th-century Amsterdam and tells the story of Nella Oortman, a young woman who gets a strange dollhouse as a wedding gift from her husband, where each doll predicts the fate of her family members. Taylor-Joy plays Nella, bringing out the depth and nuance of the character.

8. The Northman (2022)

Directed by Robert Eggers, The Northman is a historical film that follows Viking Prince Amleth, who seeks revenge for his father’s murder from his bastard uncle Fjölnir. Taylor-Joy plays Olga, a Slavic sorceress who becomes Amleth’s ally. With her captivating performance, the actress did complete justice in playing the mysterious and strong-willed character. While the film failed at the box office, it gained recognition from the audience after its digital release.

7. Split (2016)

Taylor-Joy was still in the initial phase of her career when she impressed everyone with her act in M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller film Split. She plays Casey Cooke, a young sexual assault survivor who is kidnapped by Kevin, a man with 23 distinct personalities. As Casey uses her intelligence to escape the terrifying situation, Taylor-Joy masterfully portrays her vulnerability and strength on screen.

6. Last Night in Soho (2021)

Last Night in Soho is a psychological horror film directed by Edgar Wright. The movie follows Eloise, a young woman passionate about fashion design, who mysteriously finds herself transported back to the 1960s. Taylor-Joy plays Sandie, a glamorous aspiring singer from that era, and earned praise for her intriguing take on the character. The film underperformed at the box office due to the COVID-19 pandemic but earned critical acclaim, receiving two nods at the BAFTA Film Awards.

5. Thoroughbreds (2017)

In 2017, Taylor-Joy starred in the black comedy thriller Thoroughbreds, in which she played a high school student, Lily, who schemes with her emotionless friend, Amanda (Olivia Cooke), to kill her stepfather by contracting a drug dealer. The movie is considered amongst the actress’s underrated works as it failed to make a mark at the box office, although Taylor-Joy and Cooke were lauded for their performances by critics and audiences.

4. The Witch (2015)

Taylor-Joy proved that she is a force to reckon with in her first film, The Witch. Set in the 1630s New England, the horror film tells the story of a Puritan family that encounters sinister forces after being banished from their community. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Thomasin, the eldest daughter, who becomes the focus of the family’s suspicions and fear. Made on a budget of $4 million, the film grossed $40.4 million.

3. Emma (2020)

An adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel of the same name, Emma follows the titular young woman, a self-proclaimed matchmaker who interferes in the romantic relationships of her friends in Regency-era England. Taylor-Joy played the lead role in the film and earned a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. The film collected $27.4 million against a budget of $10 million, and the cast’s performances were received well.

2. The Menu (2022)

The Menu is a dark comedy thriller directed by Mark Mylod that centers on a young couple, Margot and Tyler, who travel to a remote island to dine at an exclusive restaurant run by the enigmatic Chef Slowik. As the evening unfolds, the menu reveals some shocking secrets and sinister surprises. Taylor-Joy starred in the film as Margot and captivated viewers with her screen presence, skillfully portraying the character’s emotional journey. She received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the movie.

1. The Queen’s Gambit (2020)

Taylor-Joy’s role as a chess prodigy in The Queen’s Gambit remains her most popular and acclaimed performance. The actress shot to global stardom with the Netflix miniseries that follows Beth Harmon, a chess player who rises through the ranks in the game while struggling with drug addiction and alcoholism. With her mannerisms and body language, Taylor-Joy wonderfully portrayed Beth and earned a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Miniseries and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

Must Read: 5 Rom-Com Movies To Watch This Summer If You Liked Anne Hathaway’s The Idea Of You

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News