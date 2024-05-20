Courteney Cox recently opened up about the loss of her Friends co-star Matthew Perry, revealing she still talks to people in her life who have died. Matthew Perry, who struggled with addiction, died on October 28 2023, due to “acute effects of ketamine.”

At the time, in a joint statement, Courteney Cox and his other Friends co-stars mourned the devastating loss of their friend. The statement read, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now, we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

Shortly after, in a separate tribute, Courteney Cox eulogized Perry by sharing a Friends outtake from a scene between the beloved on-screen couple Monica (Cox) and Chandler (Perry). In an Instagram post, Cox wrote, “I am so grateful for every moment I had with you, Matty, and I miss you every day.”

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning on May 19, Courteney Cox opened up about the loss, describing Perry “as “probably one of the funniest human beings in the world.” Cox added, “You know, he’s just so funny. He genuinely has a huge heart and is obviously struggling. I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years.”

Cox revealed she believes Matthew Perry visits her “a lot”, adding, “You know, I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew — I feel like there are a lotta people that are, I think, that guide us. I do sense, yeah, I sense Matthew’s around, for sure.”

The Friends star also touched on her familial bond with her costars, including Jennifer Aniston, Matt Leblanc, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer.

“I’m just so grateful that I had that opportunity to work with such wonderful people. To live the life that I have now. That was my family. We went through everything. Those 10 years were everything… they’re my family,” she said.

