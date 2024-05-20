The verdict is in, and Ryan Reynolds’ movie IF did not disappoint the industry analysts as it matched the projections. Directed by John Krasinski, the film is at the top of the domestic box office chart. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes could not stop the live-action animated fantasy movie from coming out at the top. Scroll below for more.

The movie’s collections from the Thursday previews were a bit disappointing, but it picked up pace because of the strong word of mouth. Ryan is already in the spotlight as people eagerly wait for his MCU flick Deadpool & Wolverine, and he hardly disappoints in the comedy or feel-good genre. In this movie, Ryan plays the role of Cal, Bea’s neighbor, who can also see everyone’s imaginary friends. It has received a 49% rating from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience rating is 87%.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report reveals that IF has matched the industry’s projections and earned $35 million on its opening weekend in the United States. It has surpassed Free Guy’s 3-day opening weekend, earning $28.6 million. IF was released in 2021 and featured Ryan Reynolds in the lead role.

The report further states the IF movie has the 5th biggest debut of all time for an original PG live-action. It is behind Hop’s $37.5 million, Marley And Me’s $36.4 million, National Treasure with $35.1 million, and Runaway Bride’s $35.1 million.

IF earned $13.6 million on Saturday as per Deadline’s report. Industry projections indicated it was in the $30 million range and has earned in that bracket only. This Ryan Reynolds film has topped the US box office chart, followed by Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in the 2nd place with $26 million. In the third place is Strangers – Chapter 1.

IF, directed by John Krasinski, has collected $55 million worldwide, including $20 million from overseas. The movie was released on May 17 and is currently playing in cinemas.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

