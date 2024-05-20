Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former head of security, Roger Bonds, is not impressed by his former boss’s apology video. On Sunday, May 19, Diddy posted footage to address the clip CNN published on May 17 that appeared to show him assaulting Cassie at a hotel back in 2016.

Diddy, while not naming Cassie directly in the video, admitted his actions and claimed he’s a changed man after seeking therapy for his violent behavior toward women. He added, “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you have to do that. I was f***ed up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.”

The rapper’s words fell on deaf ears as his former bodyguard Roger Bonds said the apology did not move him. Reacting to the video, Bonds, who worked for Diddy as his head of security for more than a decade, from 2003 to 2012, accused Diydy of not only abusing Cassie but also the late actress Kim Porter, who was in a relationship with the rap mogul for 13 years.

Bonds also suggested Diddy has victimised more women writing, “I guess you sorry and was at rock bottom for YRS AND YRS CAUSE YOU WAS WHIPPING NOT ONLY HER ASS & KIMS ASS BUT OTHERS TO. LETS REFLECT!! HARLEM TO HOLLYWOOD SOON COME.”

Roger Bonds Allegedly Witnessed Diddy Abusing Cassie

This is not the first time Roger Bonds has accused Diddy of abusing several women, including Cassie. Earlier this month, in an interview with News Nations, Chris Cuomo Bonds said he witnessed the rap mogul flying women across state lines for parties and inviting strange men he’d “never seen before” into the hotel rooms.

Bonds also claimed he witnessed Diddy abuse Cassie on more than one occasion, noting he intervened a few times to stop the attack. Bonds recalled, “There’s definitely times that he was abusive physically. [Diddy and Cassie] were at a dinner, and she was talking to a manager. He got very upset about that and got very abusive that day. I grabbed him and said, ‘What are you doing?’ Some of the damage was already done.”

Why Is “No Diddy” Trending Online?

Social media users also refused to accept Diddy’s apology, as the phrase “No Diddy” began trending on X, formerly Twitter. Numerous commenters highlighted that he failed to address Cassie directly in his video.

#nodiddy didn’t say who he’s apologizing to.

He didn’t specifically say what he’s apologizing for.

He didn’t say what he went to therapy for.

Basically he could be talking about drinking too much champagne running naked and waking all the guests up instead of beating Cassie. https://t.co/x52xiFBnwF pic.twitter.com/OrxvnpKQJ5 — ☕️ MF NORM ♨️ (@NW_StayDet) May 20, 2024

Weighed in on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ response to CNN releasing the video of his assaulting his ex Cassie Ventura in 2016. #nodiddy pic.twitter.com/RapGFIelqJ — Nekia Nichelle (@NekiaNichelle) May 20, 2024

He is only apologizing bc: 1. He was caught.

2. He won’t be charged. There is no way that’s the 1st & only time it happened. She was trying to escape from him while he was in the shower for a reason. F*ck his lying mouthbreathing women beating ass.

#NoDiddy pic.twitter.com/b7oIjNdNeE — sneeeerr (@sneeeeeerrrr) May 19, 2024

Chris Brown still getting dragged for what he did to Rihanna in 2009 so I need y’all to keep that same energy for Diddy 🗣️ #NoDiddy pic.twitter.com/SEnh8XuLJ9 — DeMarko (@freakymarko) May 19, 2024

don’t believe his apology. take a look at his timeline:

at first, he claimed it was all a money grab and denied everything. He only apologizes because there’s evidence and he can’t deny it. #Diddy #Nodiddy #seanmccomb #seancomb pic.twitter.com/OSE1Aq4yCV — Lilly inLondon (@Lillyin_London) May 19, 2024

Meanwhile, Cassie’s lawyer also fired back at Diddy’s apology video, saying the footage was laced with “disingenuous words.”

