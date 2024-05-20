Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has crossed a significant milestone in the North American box office. The movie came second in the domestic weekend chart behind Ryan Reynolds’ IF. However, the Apes also enjoyed a positive response in the cinemas. It is the second week of the Planet of the Apes movie installment. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie is the fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise. Movie critics showered praise on the film’s visuals; some even reportedly described the film’s VFX as Avatar-level visuals. It has 81% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. The Audience Score is also a solid 79%.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes earned a solid $26 million on its second weekend. It is the fourth biggest three-day weekend of 2024, with a drop of 55.5% from the opening weekend. It is behind Kung Fu Panda 4‘s $30.1 million, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s $31.2 million, and Dune: Part Two’s $46.2 million. The movie has crossed the $100 million mark in the United States, with a $101.2 million cume, as per Luiz Fernando’s report.

The report further adds where the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes stands compared to the other movies in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise on its second weekend.

Dawn of the Planet of Apes – $36.3 million (-50.1%)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes – $27.8 million (-49%)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – $26 million (-55.5%)

War of the Planet of the Apes – $20.9 million (-62.9%)

According to the report, the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes aims to earn $155 million to $165 million in the United States. Internationally, the film has collected $136.3 million, and its worldwide cume is $237.5 million.

The movie, directed by Wes Ball and starring Owen Teague, Kevin Durand, and Freya Allan, was released on May 10 and is still playing in the theatres.

