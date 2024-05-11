The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has finally arrived at the theatres, and as the industry predicted its box office numbers, the Indian fans tapped into their creative side. They created some realistic and fantastic AI images of the Apes from the franchise. Scroll below to catch a glimpse of the Apes’ army in India.

The movie is part of the Planet of the Apes’ reboot franchise, with Owen Teague and Freya Allan in the lead. The movie is set 300 years after the events of the War of the Planet of the Apes. Wes Ball is being praised for the film by the critics, and it has earned solid numbers in its previews. It has received 80% on the Tomatometer and a 79% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics are in awe of the movie’s outstanding cinematography, and now, the audience is also witnessing it on the big screen.

Technology plays an essential role in movies; CGI or VFX takes the cinematic experience to another level. Technology is everywhere, and each day, AI, aka Artificial intelligence, is becoming more prominent in our lives. Fans often use it to create fantastic AI art, and this time, they have brought the Apes army to India wrapped in Indian culture amidst the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes‘ release.

Instagram accounts That’s Engineering and Sarcastic School shared fantastic AI-generated pictures with garlands and stuff around, adding the amusing ‘Desi’ touch. In one of the pictures, an Ape could seen joining hands and offering prayers with lit ”diyas” around them. Check out the pictures and how the netizens have reacted to it.

According to experts, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is tracking to earn an impressive $52 million-$55 million on its opening weekend. It is expected to earn $130 million-$145 million worldwide after a 3-day opening. In India, the movie by Wes Ball earned around Rs 3.25 crore on its first day, whereas collections were predicted to be between Rs 2.2 crore and Rs 3 crore.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been released in the theatres on May 10, 2024.

