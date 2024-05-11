Hollywood biggie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has taken a decent start at the box office. The film brought in 3.25 crores* on its first day and this is in fact a little more than expected. It was predicted that the collections would be in 2.50-3 crores range, but then the start has been better than that.

This in fact sets the stage for the film to comfortably go past the 10 crores mark now post the weekend. In fact it would be aiming for 13-14 crores now by close of Sunday and given the fact that this franchise hasn’t seen any great results at the Indian box office over the years gone by, a start like this is fair enough. The film has released on all premium formats which means high ticket prices are coming into play as well. Also, Hollywood action films tend to grow quite well on Saturdays and hopefully the same will happen in this case as well.

In the dry box office period for last month or so, Hollywood has come to the rescue in its own little way. Just recently, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire crossed 100 crores at the box office and now those associated with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes would be aiming for the film to score 40-50 crores at the box office.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

