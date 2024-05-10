The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is all set to land in the theatres, but ahead of that, it is already bringing in fantastic numbers from the previews. The film by Wes Ball features The Witcher star Freya Allan, who has taken charge of leading the fourth installment of the Planet of the Apes reboot. The reviews are in favor of the movie, and it is only a wait for a few more hours as it hits the theaters for everyone to watch. Scroll below for more deets.

Besides Freya, the cast members include Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H Macy in crucial roles. After Andy Sekis’ Caeser, Owen Teager takes charge as Noa, a young chimpanzee hunter. It has already been revealed that the film takes place 300 years after the events of War of the Planet of the Apes, with Noa embarking on a journey with Freya’s character Mae to decide the future of the apes and humans.

The sci-fi adventure action movie had special shows for the fans on Wednesday, and review shows on Thursday in the United States. According to Deadline’s report, the Wes Ball movie has collected a solid $6.6 million from the previews, as per Disney. The report revealed that $1.6 million came in from the Wednesday night fan screenings and the remaining $5 million from the Thursday preview. The amount from the Thursday preview ties in with the previous movie, War of the Planet of the Apes of 2017. It earned $22.1 million on its opening on Friday and had a $56.2 million opening.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ preview numbers are above Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire‘s $4.7 million. It raked in $45 million on its 3-day opening weekend.

Industry analysts predict that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will earn an estimated $50-$55 million 3-day opening weekend in the US. The film is expected to earn $130 million to $145 million at the worldwide box office. The movie by Wes Ball will hit the big screens on Friday, May 10.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

