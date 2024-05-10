Aranmanai 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide (After 7 Days): Tamannaah Bhatia Has Already Earned 61.77% Of Dhanush's Captain Miller In 1 Week!

It has been a week, and Tamannah Bhatia‘s horror comedy Aranmanai 4 is bringing very good numbers to the table, making it a profitable venture. In one week, the film earned 42 crore worldwide and 31.95 crore in India, and with this, the dry run at the Tamil Box Office seems to end. Also starring Raashi Khanna as the lead, the film is a very well-appreciated franchise.

Aranmanai 4 Box Office Collection Day 7

On the seventh day of its release, the horror comedy finally took a 20% drop, collecting 2.55 crore at the box office. Throughout the week, starting from Monday, the film stayed above the 3 crore mark, taking a minimal drop each day.

On the 7th day, which happened to be Thursday, the film earned its lowest in 7 days. However, it might be a momentary drop, and the film might yet again take off in the upcoming second weekend, which might bring out another round of great numbers.

Second Weekend Expectations

It is expected that the film, which stands at 42 crore gross collection worldwide, might touch the 50 crore mark in its second weekend itself. Aranmanai 4 collected 19.15 crore in the first weekend. If the film manages to reach the same range, then it might go to break some more records.

61% Of Captain Miller’s Earnings

Tamannaah Bhatia’s film is already the third highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 worldwide, and if it extends for another week, it might overtake the second highest-grossing film, Captain Miller. Currently, Dhanush‘s film stands at 67.99 crore and is a flop at the box office. Tamannaah’s film might overtake it soon since Aranmanai has already collected 61% of Captain Miller’s total earnings.

Aranmanai 4 Week 1 Breakdown

Here is the daily breakdown of the film in India.

Day 1: 4.65 crore

Day 2: 6.65 crore

Day 3: 7.85 crore

Day 4: 3.65 crore

Day 5: 3.40 crore

Day 6: 3.20 crore

Day 7: 2.55 crore

Total: 31.95 crore

