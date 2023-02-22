IMDb announced the launch of the Popular Indian Celebrities feature, a new way for fans to track trending stars and filmmakers in Indian movies and web series. The list includes Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi amongst many others. Scroll below for details!

The Popular Indian Celebrities feature highlights the top trending Indian entertainers and filmmakers each week. This is based on visits from more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Every week, entertainment fans can see who is trending, follow their favorite entertainers, and discover new breakout talent.

While Kiara Advani was expected to shine on the list due to her hyped wedding, one would be shocked to know that Sidharth Malhotra is not under the Top 10. On the other hand, Netflix’s Class fame Ayesha Kanga has made her debut on the list and left behind big names like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor and many others.

For the week of February 20, the top 20 trending names on the Popular Indian Celebrities feature include:

Raashi Khanna Shah Rukh Khan Vijay Sethupathi Regina Cassandra Aditya Chopra Deepika Padukone Kader Khan Bhuvan Arora Anupam Kher Kiara Advani Ayesha Kanga Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shahid Kapoor Kubbra Sait Ram Charan Teja Anjali Sivaraman Salman Khan Yash Chopra Krishna D.K. Nora Fatehi

The Popular Indian Celebrities feature reflects global trends in Indian entertainment

This week, the Popular Indian Celebrities feature spotlights talent from trending titles like Farzi (Prime Video), The Romantics, Class (Netflix), and Pathaan (in theaters now).

Six cast members from the Prime Video Original series Farzi feature in top 20 on the list. Star Raashi Khanna ranks at No. 1, along with Vijay Sethupathi, Shahid Kapoor, Regina Cassandra, Bhuvan Arora, and Kubbra Sait. Series co-creator Krishna D.K. is also on the list this week.

Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films, whose rare interview featured in the Netflix docuseries The Romantics, features at No. 5.

Shah Rukh Khan (No. 2) and Deepika Padukone (No. 6), stars of the record-breaking box office phenomenon Pathaan, remain near the top of the list a month after the movie’s release.

Actor Kader Khan, who was recently mentioned in a trending online interview, features in the list, with IMDb users seeking information on his long career as an actor, writer, and producer.

Netflix original Class’ breakout stars Ayesha Kanga and Anjali Sivaraman also feature on the list this week.

